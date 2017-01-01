 Memora Health
We want to help you defeat chronic disease.

We use artificial intelligence and SMS to help people with chronic disease
stay healthy, get the support they deserve, and keep doing what they love.
Anytime. Anywhere.

Introducing Felix

A personal care coach in your pocket.


We understand that managing chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease is hard. We believe people deserve the warmth of knowing that they’ll always have the support they need.


That's why we built Felix, a personal, SMS-based virtual care coach that's with you every step of the way, on any type of phone.


Built by clinicians and engineers at top institutions, Felix harnesses the best of medical expertise and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to deliver the handcrafted guidance and support of a personal care coach, 24/7. Felix provides you with:


  • Sixteen Week Health-Improvement Program
  • Time-Sensitive Medication Reminders
  • Tracking of Key Health Measures
  • Condition and Treatment Q & A
  • Family Alerts & Support
Smart Coaching. Smarter Data.

Track your health data and side effects to make progress towards your goals and automatically send useful information to your physicians so you can get the high quality care you deserve. Learn how in our product video

FELIX SUPPORTS

  • Weight Loss
  • Type 2 Diabetes
  • Post-Operative Care
  • Pain Management
  • Medication Adherence

    • FELIX IS LEARNING

  • Hypertension
  • Epilepsy
  • Heart Failure
  • Leukemia

    Get started on your 16-week journey to beat chronic disease today.


    Felix is currently free for use.

