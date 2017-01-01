Memora Health

Introducing Felix

A personal care coach in your pocket.

We understand that managing chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease is hard. We believe people deserve the warmth of knowing that they’ll always have the support they need.

That's why we built Felix, a personal, SMS-based virtual care coach that's with you every step of the way, on any type of phone.

Built by clinicians and engineers at top institutions, Felix harnesses the best of medical expertise and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to deliver the handcrafted guidance and support of a personal care coach, 24/7. Felix provides you with: